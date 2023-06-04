INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert is declared for 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey of Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana State Police press release, Harvey is a white female, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen driving a blue 2014 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate FD1659.

Jeanetta is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 6:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeanetta Harvey, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.