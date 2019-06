A statewide Silver Alert issued by the Indiana State Police for a missing teen has been canceled.

The alert was issued around 2 a.m. Monday for 18-year-old Ethan Taylor, who had last been seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday in Cicero.

The Silver Alert was canceled at 7:30 a.m. Monday. A representative at the The Hamilton County Dispatch Center told WANE 15 Taylor was found safe.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Taylor’s disappearance.