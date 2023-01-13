ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 81-year-old Ronald Davidson, who was been missing from Fort Wayne since Friday morning.

Davidson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip up jacket and blue pants. He was also last seen driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass with an Indiana license plate labeled VBY991.

Davidson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the ACSD at 260-449-3000 or call 911.