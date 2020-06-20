Silver Alert declared for Columbia City man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Columbia City man. They are investigating the disappearance of 81-year-old Gary Cox.

Cox was last seen Friday, June 19th around 6:00 p.m. Police say he is believed to be in danger, and may require medical assistance.

Cox is described as 6’2″, 205 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt under a beige fishing shirt, and beige cargo shorts.

Police say he was last seen driving a red, 2001 Infiniti I30, with a license plate number of 879ALZ.

If you have any information about Cox, you’re asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410, or 911.