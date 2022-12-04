HOBART, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for Hobart resident Eva Juran Sunday evening.

Juran is described as a 73-year-old white woman, 5’4″, 147 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana license plate 786TEN according to ISP.

Juran was last seen Saturday around noon. She is believed to be in “extreme danger and may require medical assistance.” Anyone with information about Juran has been asked to call the Hobart Police Department at 219-660-0027.