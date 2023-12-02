BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office has declared a Statewide Silver Alert for Rick L. Roderick. He was last seen Dec. 2 around 1:00 a.m in Hartford City. Police provided the following description:

66 years old

White male

Stands 6’0″ and weighs 220 lbs.

Has brown hair and brown eyes

Roderick was last seen wearing dark colored pants and no shirt. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information on Rick L. Roderick, contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.