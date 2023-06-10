ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for 13-year old Luis Fernando Fairchild.

Luis is described as a male Honduran who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

Luis was last seen Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:10pm in Roanoke, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Luis Fernando Fairchild should immediately contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316 or call 911.