‘Significant upgrades’ planned for Spy Run Avenue bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Spy Run Avenue bridge over the St. Marys River near Three Rivers Apartments and The Deck at the Gas House is set for a makeover.

The Spy Run Avenue bridge over the St. Marys River is shown Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Wednesday announced plans for “significant upgrades” to the bridge, currently called the Governor Samuel Bigger Memorial Bridge. Among the plans: a pedestrian area separate from the three traffic lanes, “bump out areas” for pedestrians to snap photos or take in the view, accent lighting and a new name – the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Renderings show lighted arches over the bridge and walkways on either side. Monuments featuring the seals of the branches of the U.S. military are shown along the divider.

With 23,500 vehicles passing over the bridge each day, Henry said it’s important to make the span special.

“Renovating a signature gateway in Fort Wayne is an important next step in our ongoing efforts to provide motorists, pedestrians and visitors with safe and innovative ways to navigate our great city,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m also grateful for the opportunity we have to honor and recognize all branches of the military. The men and women who sacrifice so much for all of us deserve to be celebrated and remembered.”

Project details:

The bridge will continue to provide three through lanes for motorists while also providing additional pedestrian width to enhance the connectivity of downtown to The Old Fort and the adjacent neighborhoods.

A railing will be installed to separate vehicular traffic from pedestrian traffic.

Several bump out areas will be provided for pedestrians above the pier locations to create focal points. Pedestrian plaza areas will be provided at the southwest and southeast corners of the bridge. There will also be curved column features at the bump out areas which will accommodate accent lighting elements. Lighting for illumination of the roadway as well as the pedestrian walkways will be included.

Construction on the bridge is expected to begin in spring 2022. The project will be a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A rendering of the renovated Spy Run Avenue bridge near Superior Street in downtown Fort Wayne is shown.

