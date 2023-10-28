FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sierra Trading Post has opened its doors to the public with a grand opening Saturday.

Saturday, Sierra welcomed shoppers into their brand new store through a grand opening party, with a DJ, games and giveaways. Sierra is a part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family with a focus on outdoor and activewear alongside feature sections to highlight seasonal products, including slippers and cozy socks, fishing and camping gift sets, and sweaters and fleece.

This is not the first Sierra store in Indiana as one opened in Carmel earlier this year. “This will be Sierra’s second location in the state, and we are thrilled to be opening in the Fort Wayne community.” said Elisa Pouliot, Vice President and Sierra Marketing Director. “With cold weather and the holidays approaching, there’s no better time to start shopping Sierra. We pride

ourselves on being a go-to for families` fall active and outdoor essentials as well as a great

place to save big on holiday gifting for the whole family.”

Sierra opened its doors at 8 a.m. this morning but their normal hours at 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Sierra is currently hiring new full- and part-time store Associates in Fort Wayne.