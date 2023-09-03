PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Shots being fired at an off-duty state police officer has resulted in one man being sent to jail.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. in late August, an off-duty officer was working on a fence located near the intersection of County 325 West and County Road 450 North. The officer observed a silver four-door vehicle stopped in the roadway 25 feet from where he was working.

In observation, he heard gunshots come from the vehicle and ran towards the vehicle, but it quickly sped away. The off-duty officer then called 911, requesting assistance. Officers from surrounding agencies and the Putnamville State Police Post responded and were able to locate the vehicle and driver after an extensive search. The driver was identified as Michael Lee McConnell, age 19 of Indianapolis, IN.

After conducting an interview with the driver, detectives took McConnell into custody and took him to the local county jail without incident.

Micheal Lee McConnell’s charges are as follows;