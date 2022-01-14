Shortage forces Allen County Department of Health to limit COVID-19 rapid tests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Starting Friday, the Allen County Department of Health the availability of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will be further limited at its public health testing site located at 5750 Falls Drive in Fort Wayne. Rapid tests will not be available starting Tuesday, January 18 because of a statewide shortage

Rapid tests will be given Friday as supplies allow for anyone 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals age 50 and older. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests will be available to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms.

PCR tests – with results available in 3 to 5 days – also will be available to anyone next week.

The Allen County Department of Health began reserving rapid tests Jan. 4 for those 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals age 50 and older to comply with state guidance.

The Department’s public testing site is one of more than 650 throughout Indiana, including nearly 30 in Allen County.

Appointments can be made at https://www.allencountyhealth.com/get-tested/covid-19-testing/ and https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/.