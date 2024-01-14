FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department dealt with a short standoff Sunday Morning after receiving calls of a domestic dispute.

FWPD logs show at 8:31 a.m. Sunday morning FWPD responded to calls of a domestic disturbance with battery in the 5700 block of Lois Lane in Times Corners Crossing Apartments. According to officers at the scene when police arrived they found a domestic battery situation with a man who was armed with a gun.

FWPD had a short standoff but successfully talked the man outside. The man was arrested and officers informed WANE 15 that he will most likely face jail time. No injuries were reported at the scene.

No further information will be released at this time.