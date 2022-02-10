FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man faces multiple charges after he attempted to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of goods from the Maysville Road Meijer store on Saturday according to court documents.

An affidavit for probable cause indicates Justin Edwards, 26, was seen by a loss prevention officer trying to steal items worth $730.23.

When police showed up, Meyers allegedly went back into the store after being told “stop police,” twice by one of the officers.

Once back inside the store, Edwards was seen by the loss prevention officer tossing a handgun he had removed from his waistband into a cooler in the produce section. The gun was loaded and had been reported stolen in August 2021.

Once police caught up with Edwards he resisted arrest and had to be forcibly restrained.

It was determined he has never had a license to carry a handgun in Indiana and has a previous conviction for Carrying a Firearm Without a Permit.

He faces charges of carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction for carrying without a license. He also faces two counts of resisting arrest.