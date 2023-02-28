A man was shot at a residence located in the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place west of Fort Wayne just before midnight on February 27, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person is in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition late Monday evening.

According to a press release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place located off Illinois Road west of West Hamilton in western Allen County.

After they arrived, officers and medics found the shooting victim who was described as being an adult male. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators determined the victim was at a small gathering at a residence before the shooting took place.

A suspect fled before police arrived. They were able to track the suspect down about three hours later somewhere south of Allen County.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.