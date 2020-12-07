Shooting victim undergoing life-saving medical treatment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting in which he victim received life-saving medical treatment.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Holton Avenue just before 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting. They found a man with apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard. He was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be given medical treatment for his life-threatening injuries.

Homicide was called to the scene as well as crime scene detectives. They will be collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses to gain information as to what occurred. There is little information at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.