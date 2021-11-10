Shooting, stabbing at apartment complex kills 1 man, hospitalizes another

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead, and another man has been hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing at an apartment complex near Coliseum Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded to the West Wind Apartments on the 2100 block of West Point Drive. A caller told police that a male subject was in the hallway yelling for help. Police arrived to find a male subject in the hallway suffering from an apparent stab wound. They also located another male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival, his injuries were upgraded to non-life threatening.

According to a release, an initial investigation indicates that there was an altercation inside the apartment between the two victims. Detectives hope to obtain more details once they can interview the stabbing victim at the hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the shooting victim and his cause of death at a later time. This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.