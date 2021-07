FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side has left one man in the hospital

The shooting took place in the 7900 Serenity Drive near the Arbors of South Towne Square Apartments just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene say a person pulled up next to a man in a car and started firing a gun. The shooter then drove off.

The man in the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.