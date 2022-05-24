QUEJUANCE MICHAELDARNELL STEWART

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot early Tuesday evening during an exchange of gunfire at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s north side.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 7400 block of Cold Springs Blvd. at the Cambridge Square apartments, they learned that a man had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin. The injuries were not serious.

The suspect fled the scene, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Detectives with the Homicide Unit were able to identify the shooter as 25-year-old Quejuance Stewart.

On Thursday, Stewart was arrested and charged with 1 count of attempted murder, 1 count of aggravated battery, 1 count of criminal recklessnesses, and 1 count of a felon possessing a handgun.