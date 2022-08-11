FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are responding to a reported shooting near the area of Illinois Road and Interstate 69 just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Details are limited, but a WANE 15 videographer on the scene noted there is a vehicle with three bullet holes in the driver side door.

The car is in the eastbound lanes of Illinois Road on the overpass at the 305 interchange heading toward downtown.

Google Maps indicated traffic was near or at a standstill west of I-69 near the 305 interchange.

