FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after a Saturday morning shooting.

Fort Wayne Police were called to Las Lomas Mexican Grill, 2202 Fairfield Ave, at 2:16 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene they located a vehicle leaving the scene at high speeds. Police followed the vehicle to a local hospital, where they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

At Las Lomas, police found another man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, police said.

The press release did not indicate where exactly the victim was found.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 471-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7897 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.