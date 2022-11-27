FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to FWPD, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting within the 1000 block of Rockhill St. around noon. When they arrived on-scene, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The shot was fired after a “domestic dispute.”

Per a release, the male is at a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. One person of interest is detained for further investigation. A WANE 15 crew at the scene learned that the person of interest is a male possibly aged 18-25, and he is believed to be living with the victim. The relationship between the two is unknown. The type of gun used in the shooting is also unknown.

City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation.