Shooting leaves 8-year-old with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 8-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police responded to the 3200 block of Logan Avenue, just before 2 a.m.

When police arrived at the home, they say they found the boy with a gunshot wound near his shoulder and chest.

He was transported to a hospital initially in serious condition. A physician then downgraded his condition to life-threatening.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the boy was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and the gunshots came from outside.

Detectives are interviewing people that were inside the home at the time. The shooting remains under investigation.