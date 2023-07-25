FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting in Waynedale. The investigation has caused a portion of Lower Huntington Road to close.
FWPD dispatchers confirmed a shooting investigation is underway near the intersection of Kruge Drive and Lower Huntington Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Dispatchers also confirmed Lower Huntington Road is closed from Kruge Drive to Ardmore Avenue. It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen. You’re asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
- Shooting investigation closes portion of Lower Huntington Road
- Climate change fingerprints found on heat waves around the world: Study
- What needs to happen to fix the housing market? Experts have some suggestions
- ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
- Heat high humidity and poor air quality