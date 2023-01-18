DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever Road in Defiance County.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police said 60-year-old Cara Cordes had reportedly “discharged a firearm into the victim at close range during an altercation.”

The DCSO said the victim was flown to a Toledo hospital in “critical” condition.

Authorities later arrested Cordes, who now faces a charge of Felonious Assault, a 2nd Degree felony in Ohio.

The incident is still under investigation by the DCSO, and the case will also be forwarded to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to a grand jury for further charges.

Cordes will appear in Defiance Municipal Court Jan. 20.