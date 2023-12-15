FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who admitted to a shooting that left another man in life threatening condition last year received four years in prison Friday.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced 19-year-old Sheldon R. Johnson, Jr. to five years in prison during a sentencing hearing but suspended one of those years while accepting a plea deal where Johnson admitted to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Zent wrote in court records that he would consider a placement modification for Dobson after his first year served in prison and gave him 156 days credit for time already served in Allen County Jail.

The area where medics found Jonquil Mendoza suffering from life-threatening injuries in 2022.

Dobson and two other men were walking together to a gas station in a southeast side neighborhood at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2022. At one point, Dobson and a man identified as Jonquil Mendoza began to argue.

The third man in the group later told police in court documents Mendoza punched Dobson in the face. Dobson is accused of pulling out a gun and firing two shots toward Mendoza, court documents said.

Mendoza and Dobson then ran away in opposite directions, according to court documents.

Mendoza ended up calling emergency dispatchers and told them he had been shot and he did not know where he was, court documents said. Medics and police found him in the area of Senate and Spatz avenues.

Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr.

During an interview with Fort Wayne police investigators, Dobson said in court documents Mendoza disrespected him and punched him twice. He admitted to pulling out a black handgun and shooting in Mendoza’s direction twice, according to court documents.

Mendoza suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, court documents said.

Initially charged with a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery, Allen County prosecutors formally charged Dobson with a Level 5 felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury, according to court records.

Dobson was also served with a no contact order keeping him away from Mendoza during Friday’s hearing.