FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the hallway of a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Cortez Harris from Fort Wayne, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, at Villa Capri Apartments, around 8:30 p.m. There, officers found Harris in a hallway of the complex suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

The cause of Harris’ death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

No information has been released so far on any witness accounts or potential persons of interest, and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact FWPD.