Shooter sentenced for 2016 killing outside East State bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who killed another during what police described as a drug deal gone bad has been sentenced.

Quentin E. Stewart was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the Dec. 6, 2016, shooting death of 22-year-old Codi Allen McCann in a parking lot behind the East State Bar and Grill. A judge handed Stewart 60 years for a count of murder and 10 years for using a firearm in the killing.

A jury found Stewart guilty of the charges early last month in his 2nd trial; the first ended in a hung jury.

It was around 10 p.m. that December 2016 night when police and medics were called to the parking lot of the bar, near East State Boulevard and California Avenue. Responders arrived and pronounced McCann dead.

A witness told investigators that he went to East State Bar and Grill to buy marijuana from a man who went by the street name “City,” according to a probable cause affidavit. The witness said he took McCann with him because he “felt uneasy” about the drug deal that day and McCann had a gun, the affidavit said.

The witness said when he and McCann arrived at the bar, “City” told him through a text message to leave McCann in the car and to come in the bar alone and have a shot of alcohol with him. According to the affidavit, the witness parked in the back of the bar and left McCann behind.

When the witness and “City” returned to the car, the witness told police he found McCann slumped over in the car, bleeding, according to the affidavit.

The witness said he ran off to call 911.

A short time later, Stewart was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Another witness told police that around 9:45 p.m. that evening, she dropped Stewart off on California Avenue near State Boulevard. According to the affidavit, the witness said as she drove away, she heard gunshots, then she got a call from Stewart where he claimed he’d been shot.

The witness said she took Stewart to Parkview Hospital.

Inside that vehicle, police found a .45-caliber handgun under the passenger seat with blood on it, the affidavit said. The gun was matched to a shell casing recovered near where McCann was killed in, the affidavit said.

Stewart’s DNA was also found on that handgun, the affidavit said.