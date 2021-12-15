Shindigz temporarily closes its doors in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After nearly a century in business in Northeast Indiana, Shindigz has temporarily closed up operation Wednesday. Multiple employees confirmed this to WANE 15.

A former employee WANE 15 talked with said the owner, Shep Moyle, called everyone to a meeting at 9 a.m. to break the news. The owner said he and his wife paid the employees previous paychecks out of their own pockets and will be paying out of their pockets for their last paycheck next week.

WANE 15 also received an email to a former Shindigz employee confirming the closure. Management blames the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the business and an unforeseen financing issue with its bank. Due to the shutdown, Shindigz will not be reviewing online chats or emails.

Founded in 1926, Shindigz was a leading online and catalog retailer of party supplies, decorations and favors. It had more than 23,000 items for sale across three platforms, and shipped throughout the United States and more than 50 foreign countries.

Back in August 2018, the company announced it purchased Harrison Place, a five-story, 33,000-square-foot historic building at the southeast corner of Wayne and Harrison streets in downtown Fort Wayne. The building was renamed Shindigz Place shortly after moving in May 2019.

Shindigz has maintained its manufacturing and fulfillment operations in South Whitley. The former employee told WANE 15 they were told the South Whitley plant will stay in production through Friday to get what orders they can shipped out.

WANE 15 has reached out to the company but has not heard back. The company’s Facebook page has also been deleted. The City of Fort Wayne, Downtown Improvement District, Greater Fort Wayne, The Better Business Bureau and the Indiana State Department of Workforce Development have been contacted but none have heard about the closure.