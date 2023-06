LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A two-car crash left five people injured Thursday in the Leo area, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear what happened, but the two cars collided in the 7900 block of Schlatter Road around 2:30 p.m., a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The crash left one person in critical condition and multiple others in serious condition.

The road was reported closed as of 3:20 p.m.