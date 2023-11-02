GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Thursday in Garrett has been identified as a 12-year-old boy, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff said in an update Friday the boy was identified as Richard Buchtel from the town of Altona.

Details about what happened are scarce, but it happened near the 4700 block of County Road 3.

Deputies were called to the CSX tracks in the area of County Road 3 and County Road 48 at 3:26 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a train, an initial media release from the sheriff said. There, investigators confirmed an individual was struck by a passing train and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for funeral arrangements and any other expenses of the family.

