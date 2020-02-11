Sheriff investigating fatal shooting after caller claims to have shot home intruder

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says one person was shot and killed at a home Monday afternoon.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Department says it received a 911 call around 1 p.m. from a person claiming to have shot and killed a home intruder at 6111 South 500 East just outside of the city limits of Gas City. Sheriff’s deputies and police from Gas City and Fairmount responded to the scene alongside EMS.

Officers say they found two subjects outside the home who were taken into protective custody, then the area was secured. They then found a man on the floor near the backdoor suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and they say they were unable to find signs of life.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office were both contacted soon after, and the two subjects taken into custody were taken to the Sheriff’s Department to be interviewed

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is ongoing, though they do not believe any other subjects are at large and no danger is posed to the public.