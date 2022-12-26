FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger.

It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.

The new mobile command unit purchased by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department was needed as the number of call-outs grew. Photo is of Sheriff David Gladieux (at right) and Chief Deputy of operations Gary Grant.

“I wanted to make the department better than I found it and I can assure you I’ve made it much better than the way I found it and I’m proud of that,” Gladieux told WANE 15 in a sit-down interview in mid-December.

“Morale is good. I’m a firm believer if you take care of your employees, they’ll take care of you,” he added.

He didn’t need any more proof of better morale than attendance numbers at the Christmas banquet.

“We had over 300 people there. That says a lot.”

Regrets include what he sees as the recalcitrance of Allen County Council when it comes to supporting the department financially, a litigation system that produced the ACLU jail lawsuit, blaming him and the county commissioners for inhumane conditions, and the 2020 “coup” that upended his work release program

The George Floyd protests that roiled the city during the summer of 2020 also made the policing profession that much more difficult.

Gladieux isn’t the first sheriff to complain about the lack of financial support coming from county council. In a number of cases, Gladieux funded projects by tapping into the jail commissary account, over which he has sole authority, to pay for items like the new SWAT mobile command vehicle at an estimated cost of $300,000 and e-bike facility, that cost about the same.

The e-bike project started off as a refurbishing of a decrepit barn at the training facility. It’s been turned into a center for training law enforcement on electric bikes. In a partnership with Recon Power Bikes, a locally-headquartered company that supplies agencies nationwide with e-bikes, a 5-inch deck was poured for training exercises. Agencies from all over the U.S. are expected to book training there, he said.

Sheriff David Gladieux refurbished an old barn, then spun off to create a 5-inch concrete bike pad for the e bike facility.

More than enough room at the e-bike facility for training exercises.

Sheriff Gladieux made plans to close the old work release in favor of the county-owned building on Venture Lane. He renovated it and aimed to put his program in it, sharing it with Allen County Community Corrections. His plan fell through.

Commissary was there to fund projects when County Council didn’t

The new mobile command unit used in SWAT-type incidents replaced one that dated to the late 1980s or early 1990s. It was an old motor home turned into a mobile command unit that was too cumbersome to get close to a location. The sheriff’s department saw call-outs grow to 30 to 40 a year, a demand that was getting too great to rely on the Fort Wayne Police Department, Gladieux said.

Commissary also paid for the $60,000 needed to update policies, a project handled by a law firm that specializes in law enforcement police and the new in-car computers.

One boost from the county council was funding for 10 additional confinement officers at the jail, however, recruitment is an obstacle not just faced by the sheriff’s department, but nationwide. Funded for 145 by council, the current number is 137 officers even though the department uses advertising and recruiting to build the numbers. A study frequently cited by the ACLU’s legal director, Ken Falk, puts the number of confinement officers needed at more than 200.

Thoughts on the ACLU jail lawsuit and the role of the sheriff’s department

Recent photos of the Allen County Jail show deteriorating conditions.

That brings Gladieux to the jail lawsuit filed by the Indiana ACLU and inmates in January 2020. When federal judge Damon R. Leichty came down on the site of the ACLU in March, that threw the sheriff and county commissioners, entities named in the lawsuit, into action to increase staffing and relieve overcrowding. The court system and the county council were not named in the lawsuit.

“Lawsuits against county facilities, I think it’s a bit unfair,” Gladieux said. “Laws are constantly changing, changing every year because of lawsuits. Buildings don’t get changed every year. I can’t accommodate what they want,” Gladieux said.

He’s in favor of a new jail built to specifications that would ease the need for increased staffing and reduce plumbing conditions that allow for inmates to deliver threats and contraband through the pipes, the same pipes that are constantly flooded to the point of decay.

But the need for a new jail that will cost the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars has started to resemble a prison, not a jail for temporarily housing inmates. The average stay at the Allen County Jail is about 29 days, he said.

“It’s falling apart,” Gladieux said about the downtown jail, originally built in 1981 and added on to in 1994 and 2004.

On top of that, it was the state legislature who decided in 2014 that county jails would house Level 6 felony inmates, something which caused jail populations to explode in the state and caused more than one agency to build new jail or add on.

Jail is supposed to be temporary; it’s starting to resemble a small prison

“One thing I don’t think the local people understand: jail is just a temporary, pre-adjudicated facility or it should be. It’s moving toward the other direction now and that takes us into state mandating us to house their prisoners and things like that, which was a scam,” he said.

Gladieux is still angry that he was forced to close his county-funded work release program in the summer of 2020 in lieu of Community Corrections, which was supposed to be mostly state- funded but has ended up primarily county-funded.

“You remember they had their little coup and took over the work release building. The way they approached that. There were meetings behind my back. It was a coup from day one. It was pretty sad to think that county government would do that to an elected official where his employees were there in the building, designed the building, had their names on the doors. We were ready to move in,” Gladieux said.

The end of the sheriff’s work release program is a regret

He’s referring to a building on Venture Lane where the Allen County Community Corrections has its residential services center. The “coup” was organized by the commissioners and the courts when they took over the building and every time Gladieux sent an inmate’s application to be court approved to his work-release program it was denied between November 2019 and May 2020. With obvious signs he would not have participants and he was losing employees, Gladieux felt he had no choice but to close down the program.

“Taxpayers want to keep voting those people into office, that’s their business,” Gladieux said.

Part of the jail population – probation violators – make up about a third of the inmate numbers and Gladieux believes those people “sitting in the jail waiting to be called back to court because they violated a court program,” proves “these fluff fluff programs aren’t working.”

Nor should a sheriff be responsible for running a mental health component in the new jail, he says. While Commissioner Nelson Peters suggests that the state might be on board to open a regional mental health facility here for the incarcerated, it’s the money and expertise that will be needed to operate it.

Gladieux says he doesn’t disagree with a jail having a mental health facility.

Jail mental health component is right, but sheriff can’t run it

“I don’t think the sheriff should man it. Law enforcement is not involved in that. We are not trained to handle some of those situations and this is a perfect opportunity to do it right. As a secure facility, the sheriff will keep it secure.”

Along with reaching his two-term limit, the so-called coup is one of the reasons Gladieux is departing from public life. His regrets include trusting some politicians, he said.

Most politicians “aren’t your friends”

“I realized most of them are not your friends and there are some that are. I’ll speak for the Republican side of it. The Republican party eats their own,” said Gladieux, who is a Republican.

He has faith in Hershberger who, like himself, has been with the department long enough to observe other sheriffs and take those observations to shape his own administration.

To stay active in retirement, Gladieux, 58, says he’s “started a little security company” as a way to keep busy and he’ll be traveling within the U.S. to visit family.

And, he’ll certainly play golf, but not every day.

“I can’t be that mad at myself all the time,” he jokes.