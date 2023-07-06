ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary announced the passing of “Africa,” a female African Lion at the wildlife refuge.

Black Pine “humanely euthanized” Africa on June 30, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

Africa first started exhibiting weakness in her hind legs around three weeks ago, according to Black Pine, and veterinarians later diagnosed her with intervertebral disc degeneration (IDD), a condition that causes inflammation in a section of the spine.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and a medical supply company outside of Indianapolis helped Black Pine diagnose and care for Africa, but officials eventually noticed her becoming more exhausted and frustrated.

Black Pine said it opted for laser treatments to reduce pain and inflammation instead of surgery because all the previous surgeries for IDD performed on big cats had been “tricky and dangerous” and none had survived past the recovery process.

Eventually, officials decided that it was time to let Africa “finally rest peacefully.”

“She has fought her entire life, overcoming serious ailments and adversities, and it is only right that we let her rest peacefully and pain-free now. She will be forever missed by all who knew her,” Black Pine said in the Facebook post.