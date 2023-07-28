FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family members continue to search for answers Thursday, just over a month after the shooting death of 23 year old Mattie Wilson of Fort Wayne.

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Greentree Court around 5 a.m. June 25th. Michael and Traci Wilson, Father and Mother of Mattie Wilson, said they have received minimal information on what happened the night Mattie was killed.

“We really don’t really know because like there’s three or four different stories going around,” Michael said.

They said the lack of information comes from those who were there when the shooting occurred not saying anything.

If the shoe was on the other foot if it was one of them, I guarantee she would tell what she knew.

“There wouldn’t be this. It wouldn’t be everybody saying, ‘Well, we don’t know what happened or we’re gonna handle it ourselves’ We’re not asking for street justice. We just want justice,” Michael said.

“To lose a child, it’s unbearable, you can’t explain it. And it’s not fair to other parents to have to grieve like we grieve every day,” Traci said.

Both Michael and Traci plead for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“It’s not fair to Maddie to have her life taken like this, because she was so loved by so many people, and she touched so many different people. And my thing is, if she touched you then why aren’t you speaking?” Traci said.

Two men were also shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. Mattie was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

WANE 15 reached out to Sergeant Matt Wilson with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Unit. He gave us the following statement:

“We encourage anyone with information to come forward. No matter how small or unlikely you believe the information is. There were a lot of party goers that night. You can remain anonymous and any tip that leads to the arrest of a suspect, could be met with a reward. You can reach out the homicide unit directly at 427-1201 or report any information through crime stoppers and the P3 app.”