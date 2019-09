September is Suicide Prevention Month. In an effort to stop suicide, WANE 15 will present ‘Shattering the Silence,’ a Focus 15 special on suicide prevention, Thursday at 7 p.m. on WANE TV. The show will be hosted by WANE 15 anchor Dirk Rowley.

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).