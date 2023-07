INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — The Shark Tank casting team is coming to Indianapolis to hear pitches for its upcoming 15th season.

The team will be making one of its final stops at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 17th.

Those wanting to participate should head to Gate 2 at the speedway. Wristbands will be distributed from 9 am to 11 am with interviews starting at 10 am.

For more information about the event and directions visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedways website.