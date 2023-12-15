FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many of us have special decorations we put out every year for the holidays. Often times, heirlooms passed down through generations. Mike Gouloff, a Fort Wayne artist is creating those keepsakes. He’s crafted 91 unique Santa paintings for people all over the country.

Gouloff started painting 10 years ago, the demand for his handiwork turns out to be pretty high. There is a long waitlist to receive one of these paintings. However, Gouloff doesn’t take any payment, instead he gives his paintings away, and sharing the spirt of the season, one Santa at a time.

Gouloff’s dad who was also an artist, painted him a Santa in 1993 for his granddaughters. Gouloff started painting Santas in 2013 after his daughters asked him to paint one for them.

“I love it,” said Gouloff. “Because it gives me time to really think about what’s really life, but the really important things have been the gifts I’ve given to people when you touch someone’s heart without ever really trying.”

Gouloff says if he really takes the time to sit down and paint, it will only take him about four hours to complete a Santa.

Wane 15’s Taylor King received the Santa painting that Gouloff was working on in the story.