FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shaquille O’Neal is taking the stage as DJ Diesel Friday night at Piere’s.

The event was originally set to take place in March earlier this year but DJ Diesel, the previous basketball superstar will come to Fort Wayne Friday instead.

Tickets for the show are still on sale, ranging from $50 all the way to $250 for a table for 4. Doors are set to open at 9 p.m. The event is 18+ with the show set to start at 10 p.m.

DJ Diesel also recently took the stage at Lollapalooza in 2023. You can see DJ Diesel in action on his Instagram.