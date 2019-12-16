Sex-abuse allegation made against Fort Wayne Priest

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The leader of Most Precious Blood Church has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Father Joseph Gaughan is accused of sexually abusing a child more than 20 years ago. It was reported to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend last week. He was the associate pastor at Saint Anthony de Padua Parish in South Bend at the time of the alleged abuse.

After an independent investigation, the Diocese has determined the allegation to be credible. It has been reported to the police, according to a statement from the Diocese of Fort Wayne – South Bend.

The case is also being sent to the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith in Rome for adjudication. In the meantime, Gaughan has been placed on administrative leave.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend issued the following statement:

“The Diocese is following the Church’s required protocols from the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People for responding effectively, appropriately, and compassionately to all allegations of sexual abuse of minors. We are committed to providing a safe environment for all people, especially the young and vulnerable. The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend extends our heartfelt prayers to all who are affected by this news.”

Gaughan most recently served as the pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish in Fort Wayne.