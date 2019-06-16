Severe weather impacts central Indiana; 5 rescued from floodwaters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Weather officials say severe storms in central Indiana caused floods and produced at least four tornadoes, leaving thousands without power and damaging buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working to restore power Sunday to roughly 3,500 people.

The National Weather Service says the tornadoes touched down Saturday evening in Owen, Monroe, Marion and Rush counties.

Meteorologists say winds reached 100 mph in Marion County’s Beech Grove where the high school was heavily damaged. Fire officials say the corrugated steel roof was ripped off the school.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has opened a shelter near Beech Grove.

Five people are safe after being rescued from floodwaters in Hancock County. Indiana Conservation Officers assisted with the rescue.

Emergency crews responded around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night to a home surrounded by floodwaters at a home near the 8500 block of 300 South in Carthage. Carthage is about 13 miles east of Greenfield.

When responders arrived, it was surrounded by floodwater from nearby Six Mile Creek. The Department of Natural Resources say the only way in or out of the home was under multiple feet of swift-moving water.

Crews rescued one adult and four children using a boat and swift-water rescue equipment. The DNR says floodwaters were only feet from reaching the home.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by Hancock County Joint Technical Rescue Team. This team consists of Greenfield Fire Department and Sugar Creek Fire Department. Also assisting was Charlottesville Fire Department, Fountaintown Fire Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and Hancock County Emergency Operation Center 911 Dispatchers.