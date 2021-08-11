Severe storms cut power to 170K Michigan homes, businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — More than 170,000 homes and businesses in western and northern parts of Michigan’s lower peninsula remained without power Wednesday morning after severe overnight thunderstorms damaged power lines.

Consumers Energy reported that nearly 170,000 of its customers without power as of 11 a.m., while Great Lakes Energy said it had about 16,000 customers in the dark.

Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations, Guy Packard, says in a news release that “Mother Nature delivered a powerful punch to Michigan” during the overnight storms.

He urged customers to be patient this week as crews work to restore power, and noted that additional storms are possible Wednesday night.