FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

It is unclear what caused the outage, though it was reported around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Indiana Michigan Power expects power to be restored in the area by 12:30 a.m. Crew vehicles were on their way to the area to work to determine a cause of the outage.

Traffic lights and street lights were also reported out in the area.