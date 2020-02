FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several area fire crews responded to a barn fire in northeast Allen County late Friday afternoon.

A viewer alerted WANE 15 of the blaze and dispatchers confirmed that crews were on scene of a fire in the 9600 block of Ricker Road, southwest of the intersection of Notestine Road and State Road 37, just after 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in the fire at this time, and it’s not clear how it started.