DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A DeKalb Superior Court Judge dismissed a felony domestic battery case late last week after accusations arose that the chief deputy prosecutor involved called the defense attorney a “childish (expletive)” while adding that his rival counsel and judge overseeing the proceedings had an inappropriate relationship.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Robert J. Hardy is also accused of trying to influence or taint testimony, according to court documents.

“The Court finds that Robert J. Hardy, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, committed serious misconduct,” Judge Adam C. Squiller wrote in his order throwing out the case this past Friday, which involved a man who had been accused of attacking another man in front of his wife and children last year.

A call to DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe asking about his reaction to the judge’s decision and the accusations against Hardy – who once sought and failed to win the Republican nomination for the prosecutor’s office in 2018 – was not returned Monday.

The case began to unravel this past Thursday, when the man’s trial was set to begin. Because the case would go on to be dismissed, WANE 15 is not naming the man at the center of the trial.

The man’s defense attorney, Stephanie Hamilton, filed a motion for the case’s dismissal along with an affidavit from the man’s wife describing a nearly hour-long phone conversation she had with Hardy two days prior.

Hardy is accused of calling Hamilton a “childish (expletive)” during the conversation and also told the man’s wife that Hamilton was “on probation” for an operating while intoxicated charge, was running for judicial office and unfit to be a judicial officer, according to court documents.

He is also accused of telling the man’s wife he would “put (Hamilton’s) OWI video on Facebook” to destroy her practice, court documents said.

Hardy went on to tell the man’s wife that Squiller was likely biased toward Hamilton because he claimed the attorney and judge had an “inappropriate relationship,” according to court documents.

Further, Hamilton claimed in court documents Hardy insisted that the man’s wife change her testimony so the man would receive a harsher sentence. The man’s wife also claimed in court documents Hardy pressured her to say a child was present during the alleged attack even after she told him she had no direct knowledge of the child being there.

“I believe that Chief Deputy Prosecutor Robert Hardy was attempting to influence my testimony about (the child) because he asked about (the child) repeatedly, even stating that he knew that the child was there,” the woman testified in her deposition.

In his order dismissing the case, Squiller wrote that Hardy’s disparaging statements about Hamilton to the man’s wife were an attempt to interfere with the attorney and client relationship, according to court documents.

“Because of his attempts to taint the relationship of the Defendant with his counsel and other misconduct, Hardy’s conduct placed the Defendant in grave peril,” Squiller wrote.

With the case dismissed, the man’s cash bail he posted to get out of jail upon his arrest last year was also returned, according to court documents.