FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A convicted child molester who once called himself a “serial pedophile” will likely have 25 years tacked on to a 20-year prison sentence he’s already serving after pleading guilty to yet another count of child molesting Thursday.

Donald D. Cornett, aka Dusty Cornett, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to a Level 1 felony count of child molesting as part of a deal the 44-year-old made with Allen County prosecutors.

The agreement calls for him to be sentenced to 25 years in prison, but that sentence is to be served consecutively to a 20-year sentence Cornett received in March in connection with a completely separate child molesting case.

Already a registered sex offender with a previous sexual misconduct conviction by 2021, police arrested Cornett in October of that year on a count of failing to register.

While in Allen County Jail, he wrote a letter to county prosecutors claiming to be a serial pedophile responsible for a “string of unreported molestings,” according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Donald Cornett

In all, he claimed in the letter he molested at least five children in three different states, court documents said. That information has been turned over to the FBI, according to court documents.

The letter he sent, though, led to his first child molesting conviction earlier this year.

In an interview with Fort Wayne police investigators detailed in court documents, Cornett said he met a woman identified as 37-year-old Jennifer K. Knowles through the use of methamphetamines.

Eventually, the couple’s drug use led to them involving children in sex acts here in Allen County, according to court documents.

Cornett told investigators Knowles would give at least one of the children involved drugs – mainly methamphetamine – and watch him perform sex acts with the child.

Knowles – who is accused by Cornett of hoping the methamphetamine would cause the child to be diagnosed with autism so the couple could get money from the state – was given a suspended sentence this past summer after being convicted of performing sex acts on a minor and neglect of a dependent.

Cornett claimed in an interview with investigators Knowles would watch him molest at least one other child who they bribed into sex, court documents said. All the sex acts happened while both he and Knowles were high on meth, Cornett said in court documents.

During an investigation into Cornett and Knowles, detectives found multiple sex videos involving children on multiple electronic devices.

Cornett was sentenced to 20 years in prison connected to that crime this past February.

This past summer, Fort Wayne police concluded another investigating against Cornett after another child came forward with child molesting accusations against him.

As part of his most recent plea deal, two other counts of child molesting levied against Cornett will be dropped.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15, where a judge can either accept or reject the plea deal.