FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Record inflation is causing demand to increase for local food banks across the nation. The Feeding America network is starting September off with Hunger Action Month to help with local food banks.

Community Harvest Food Bank is one of them, and they are always in need of the community’s help. The Community Harvest Food Bank sees about three to four thousand households a week through its distribution programs. Last year they served over 90,000 people and are expected to meet that amount again this year. The food bank encourages the community to help out by volunteering, donating food, or through monetary donations if possible.

“It takes everybody in the community, neighbors helping neighbors just doing what each of us can to make sure that the families who need it are taken care of,” Katie Savoie, Director of Development said.

The food bank is currently in need of canned goods and shelf staple foods.