Sen. Todd Young introduces bill to improve treatment for dialysis patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. Senator Todd Young introduced a bill to improve treatment for Dialysis Patients on Wednesday.

The Bringing Enhanced Treatments and Therapies to ESRD Recipients (Better) Kidney Care act aims to provide a new care option for dialysis patients. The hope is they’ll receive high-quality care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Indiana is the 14th state with the highest deaths from kidney disease. The Hoosier state ranks number 8 for the highest rate of kidney disease.

Senator Young says this is not only a smart approach to give patients a better quality of life, but it will also save money for tax payers.

“My treatment approach would ensure that this is an integrated coordinated approach to care, meaning that lots of different doctors from different disciplines would help out a particular patient, in the end that would significantly reduce hospital admissions and readmission” Sen. Young said. “Thus saving out of that $115 billion dollars a year, probably 20% of that.”

Sen. Young told WANE 15 that the United States spends one out every five medicare dollars on kidney disease, particularly end-stage renal disease, which is deteriorated kidneys that ultimately leads to the patient needing a transplant or in hospice care.

Sen. Young cosponsored this bill with Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz). The bill was also introduced in the House of Representatives by Earl Blumenauer (D- Ore.), Jason Smith (R-Mo.), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), and Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio).