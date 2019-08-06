WATCH: Sen. Mike Braun speaks out following mass shootings

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Senator Mike Braun spoke out following the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

In the wake of these national tragedies, many call for immediate legislative action to be taken, often times regarding limiting the scope of the second amendment.

Senator Braun was asked specifically about his reaction to the shootings and about legislation proposals that have passed in the House of Representatives expanding background checks.

“We’ve got to do some common-sense stuff that prevents this in the future.”

Senator Braun also discussed numbers similar to a FiveThirtyEight interactive that show greater than 60% of all annual U.S. gun deaths are suicides, nearly 35% are homicides, and around 1% are in mass shootings.

Whereas the very nature of mass shootings invites large attention and mundane homicides go relatively unnoticed, urban homicides are a much larger piece of the awful pie.

Senator Braun also called a group of protesters outside of Allen County GOP headquarters “very American,” calling the group a good example of what needs to be done following tragedies like these.

Senator Braun was also very careful to state he wants to implement laws that have a good track record of positive impact, acknowledging that something must be done.