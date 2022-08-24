HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Republican U.S. Senator Mike Braun spent time Wednesday at Huntington University where he led a roundtable discussion about the upcoming farm bill. Braun is a member of the Senate Ag Committee.
However he took time out to issue the following statement regarding President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
President Biden isn’t ‘canceling’ debt, he’s shifting it onto everyone, including the majority of Americans who chose not to get a degree. This will make inflation worse, and we should focus on getting more value out of colleges rather than giving them another reason to hike prices.Senator Mike Braun