Braun visits Allen County GOPers, talks current policies, state of Republican Party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sen. Mike Braun (R – IN) addressed dozens of Republican supporters at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters during their chairman breakfast Thursday morning.

During his address to attendants, Sen. Braun criticized the Biden administration’s amount of spending on proposed legislation such as infrastructure (the American Jobs Plan) and child care (i.e. the American Families Plan). He mentioned how the federal government needs to cut down on spending.

“It looks like the federal government is trying to get even more involved in our lives, and all of this is being borrowed from our kids and grandkids,” Sen. Braun said. “It doesn’t mean that there aren’t valid issues out there.”

Sen. Braun also discussed the future of the Republican party, saying there needs to be a stronger, unified message. He added the party needs to do a better job of appealing to younger Americans.

“We have to be more engaged in the issues of the day,” Sen. Braun said. “We can’t be the party of ‘No’ or ‘We don’t want to talk about it’.”

After meeting with supporters, Sen. Braun met with WANE 15 to share his thoughts on a variety of topics. Watch below as Sen. Braun discusses proposed infrastructure legislation, the future of the GOP and what he is hearing from Hoosiers.

Sen. Braun’s message to supporters Thursday

Sen. Braun on infrastructure

Sen. Braun on what he is hearing from Hoosiers

Sen. Braun on appealing to younger voters

Sen. Braun on legislation he is prioritizing